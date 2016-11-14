Soldier on leave killed in El Salvador by suspected gang

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Authorities in El Salvador say suspected gang members have abducted and killed a soldier on leave, the 20th slaying of military personnel this year.

The Attorney General's Office and National Civil Police said Monday that the soldier was abducted, shot to death and dumped in a rural area south of the capital.

Gang members are also suspected in the killings of 41 police officers and a prison guard this year.

Police commissioner Howard Cotto says the attacks on security force members are an attempt by gangs to force the government to negotiate. He says President Salvador Sanchez Ceren has been clear he will not negotiate with criminals.