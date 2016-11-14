The Latest: Serbian police stop migrants at border

BUDAPEST, Hungary — The Latest on the influx of migrants and asylum-seekers into Europe (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Serbian police have stopped dozens of migrants who tried to cross over a field into neighbouring European Union member Croatia.

About 100 migrants, wrapped in blankets and carrying rucksacks and bags, moved into the field Monday after Serbian police blocked the passage on the official border crossing. Minor skirmishes have taken place as migrants tried to push through police lines.

The group, mostly male Afghans and Pakistanis, arrived at the border during weekend after walking some 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Belgrade. They organized the protest march to demand that EU nations let them in.

They have spent the night out in the open near the border.

About 7,000 migrants have been trapped in Serbia after neighbouring EU nations beefed up border controls.

___

12:50 p.m.

The European Union is signalling it won't take legal action against countries that refuse to share refugees from Greece and Italy as long as the overall target number of people finds new homes.

EU countries agreed just over a year ago to relocate 160,000 refugees from overwhelmed Greece and Italy by September 2017 and set obligatory quotas for each nation.

While almost 7,000 refugees have been moved, Austria, Denmark and Hungary haven't accepted any.

European Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud said Monday that "it should be possible to relocate everyone and that is what it is important to focus on."

Asked when legal action might come against those refusing to help, she said that if the overall target "is achieved, then that was the purpose of the relocation program in the first place."

___

12 p.m.

The president of Hungary's far-right Jobbik party says it will present a draft in parliament adding anti-migrant clauses to the constitution.

While nearly identical to amendments sought by the government but rejected by parliament last week, Jobbik's version would also ban foreigners from acquiring Hungarian residency permits in exchange for purchasing a special state bond for 300,000 euros ($323,000).

The constitutional amendments initially proposed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban were meant to strengthen the government's position against any future European Union plan to resettle asylum-seekers among the 28-nation bloc's members.