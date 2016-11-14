The Latest: Attorney: Dad innocent in son's hot car death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Latest on the murder trial of a Georgia man whose toddler son died in a hot car (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

The defence attorney for a Georgia man convicted of murdering his toddler son after leaving him in a hot car says he's certain his client is "not guilty of what he's been convicted of."

A jury Monday found Justin Ross Harris guilty of malice murder and other crimes in the June 2014 death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper. Harris, who moved to Georgia from Alabama in 2012, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 5.

Defence attorney Maddox Kilgore told reporters Harris didn't talk about the verdict when his lawyers came to his holding cell after the verdict was read. He said Harris only talked about how much he misses his son.

Kilgore says Harris "can now begin the grieving process he's been able to go through the last two-plus years."

Kilgore says he plans to appeal the verdict and ask for a new trial.

4:55 p.m.

The lead prosecutor in murder trial of a Georgia man convicted of murdering his toddler son after leaving him in the back of a hot SUV says the jury was almost unanimous when their deliberations began.

Chuck Boring told reporters Monday that he spoke with some jury members after the verdict and was told they were almost unanimous when they began deliberations, but wanted to take time to review the evidence.

A jury on Monday convicted Justin Ross Harris of both malice and felony murder, among other charges, in the 2014 death of his 22-month old son, Cooper.

Harris, who moved to Georgia from Alabama in 2012, will be sentenced on Dec. 5.

"It wasn't one thing that they said, 'This proves malice,' " Boring said. "It was everything."

Jurors seen leaving the courthouse declined to speak with reporters.

4:25 p.m.

The Cobb County district attorney says the conviction of a Georgia man who left his son in a hot SUV to die is not a reason to celebrate.

Vic Reynolds said in a statement Monday, "Today is not a victory, nor is it a day we celebrate. In fact, today is a monumentally sad day."

A jury on Monday convicted Justin Ross Harris of both malice and felony murder, among other charges, in the 2014 death of his 22-month old son, Cooper.

Harris, who moved to Georgia from Alabama in 2012, will be sentenced on Dec. 5.

Lawrence Zimmerman, an attorney for Ross' ex-wife, says he was disappointed by the verdict but that Harris has a strong appeal, adding that the case had no winners.

3:55 p.m.

A Georgia father convicted of murdering his toddler son showed little emotion as the verdict was read.

A jury on Monday convicted Justin Ross Harris of both malice and felony murder, among other charges, in the 2014 death of his 22-month old son, Cooper.

Harris, who moved to Georgia from Alabama in 2012, will be sentenced on Dec. 5.

Harris was also found guilty of child cruelty and of sending sexual text messages to a teenage girl and asking for nude photos of her pubic area.

Malice murder carries a prison term of life with or without parole.

3:15 p.m.

A Georgia father has been found guilty of murder in the 2014 death of his toddler son who perished after being left in a hot car.

A jury reached its verdict Monday in the trial of Justin Ross Harris. The former Home Depot web developer's 22-month-old son, Cooper, died after Harris left the boy in his SUV while he was at work June 18, 2014.

Harris was charged with malice murder after investigators concluded he left his child to die on purpose. They also charged him with felony murder, which does not require proof of intent to kill. He was found guilty of both murder charges.

Defence attorneys said the boy's death was a tragic accident.

9:30 a.m.

A jury has resumed deliberations in the murder trial of a Georgia man whose toddler son died after being left for hours in the back seat of a hot car.

Jurors returned Monday morning to the courthouse in coastal Brunswick to begin their fourth day of deliberations in the case of Justin Ross Harris. He is charged with malice murder and other crimes in the June 2014 death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper.

Prosecutors say Harris intentionally killed his son to escape from family responsibilities while he sought sexual affairs outside his marriage. Defence attorneys say Harris, who moved to Georgia from Alabama in 2012, loved his son and the boy's death was a tragic accident.

The jury deliberated Tuesday through Thursday last week without reaching a verdict.

2:45 a.m.

Jury deliberations are entering their fourth day in the trial of a Georgia man charged with murder after his toddler son died in a hot car.

Jurors are scheduled to resume weighing evidence Monday morning in the case against Justin Ross Harris. The metro Atlanta web developer is charged with malice murder and other crimes in the June 2014 death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper.

Prosecutors used the month-long trial to make a case that Harris intentionally killed his son to escape from family responsibilities while he sought sexual affairs outside his marriage. Defence attorneys say Harris, who moved to Georgia from Alabama in 2012, loved his son and the boy's death was a tragic accident.