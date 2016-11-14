The Latest: Hawaii court unseals indictment of Maui twin

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Latest on arrest of a woman accused of killing her twin sister when she drove off a Maui cliff. (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

A Hawaii court has made public the indictment of a woman accused of killing of her sister by driving their vehicle over a Maui cliff.

The indictment was filed on Oct. 31, but it was only made public on Monday after New York state police arrested Alexandria Duval on Friday.

State police say the 38-year-old was arrested after being tracked down at an Albany home. Maui police issued a warrant for the arrest after the indictment.

Duval is accused of killing her sister Anastasia by driving their SUV off a cliff.

She's being held in an Albany jail awaiting extradition to Hawaii. Duval spent three weeks in an upstate jail after being charged with DWI in August.

Duval was initially jailed on a murder charge after the crash. A judge later determined there was no probable cause to support the charge.

6:30 a.m.

A woman being held in a New York jail is again facing charges she killed her twin sister after their vehicle plunged off a Hawaii cliff in May.

State police say 38-year-old Alexandria Duval was arrested Friday after being tracked down at an Albany home.

The arrest comes after the Maui Police Department issued a warrant for Duval's arrest when a grand jury indicted her on a second-degree murder charge late last month. She's accused of killing her sister Anastasia by driving their SUV off a cliff.

Duval was initially jailed on a murder charge after the crash. A judge later determined there was no probable cause to support the charge.