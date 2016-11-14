The Latest: New Balance downplays white supremacist support
A
A
Share via Email
BOSTON — The Latest on a white supremacist
7:30 p.m.
Boston-based athletic-gear company New Balance is distancing itself from a white supremacist
The alt-right
Some people who don't like Trump burned their New Balance shoes in protest after the company
The company on Monday stressed it "does not tolerate bigotry or hate in any form." It says it has five factories in the U.S. and has employees "from all races, genders, cultures and sexual orientations."
______
5:25 p.m.
A white supremacist
The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2gbfTEv) the alt-right
LeBretton told the Wall Street Journal that Trump's election was a move in the "right direction."
People who don't like Trump burned their New Balance shoes in protest. The company later said LeBretton's comment was referencing Trump's opposition to a proposed international trade agreement.
The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin says the
New Balance couldn't be reached for comment Monday. It said after the shoes were burned it believes in "acting with the utmost integrity" and welcomes "all walks of life."