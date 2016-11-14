The Latest: 2 arrested for assaulting officers at protest

SEATTLE — The Latest on anti-Trump protests by students from middle and high schools throughout Seattle (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Police say they have arrested two men for assaulting officers in connection with a student demonstration in downtown Seattle against the election of Donald Trump to the White House.

Seattle police tweeted Monday afternoon that the men are not students with Seattle Public Schools.

Thousands of middle and high school students walked out of classes Monday for the protest.

Aside from the arrests, police say the demonstration continues to be peaceful. No further information was given about the alleged assaults.

___

4:25 p.m.

Seattle's mayor has tweeted his support of middle and high school students who walked out of classes to protest President-elect Donald Trump.

Mayor Ed Murray said Monday afternoon on Twitter that he applauds students for taking a stand for inclusiveness.

Murray added, "It's important their peaceful voices be heard. Let's look out for each other & be safe."

___

3:55 p.m.

A spokesman for Seattle Public Schools says a higher number of students from more schools that initially thought left classes to protest President-elect Donald Trump.

Seattle Public Schools spokesman Luke Duecy says more than 5,000 students from 20 middle and high schools walked out of classes Monday to demonstrate.

Students chanted "We reject the President-elect," among other statements.

___

2:51 p.m.

Hundreds of students across Seattle walked out of classes Monday to protest President-elect Donald Trump.

Teens from public and private schools chanted as they marched in the streets of the Capitol Hill neighbourhood . Many waved signs that read "Not My President" or "Love Wins."

A spokesman with Seattle Public Schools estimates that about 2,300 students from 14 middle and high schools participated in the walkout. Luke Duecy says students who walk out of class will get an "unexcused absence."

Some who joined the march said they oppose Trump's divisive rhetoric and wanted to show support for those he targeted such as Muslims or immigrants.

Others say they came to support their friends or simply to observe the activities.