The Latest: Polish minister: Trump not additional EU trouble

BRUSSELS — The Latest on European Union foreign ministers meeting in Brussels (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Poland's foreign minister says U.S. President-elect Donald Trump doesn't add to the European Union's existing problems.

Witold Waszczykowski spoke following informal dinner talks that EU foreign ministers held Sunday in Brussels to discuss prospects for trans-Atlantic ties under Trump.

He said that "regardless of whether we see Donald Trump as a person who is not an angel, he isn't a child with special needs either that would require special relations, special discussions."

Members of Poland's conservative ruling Law and Justice party believe bilateral ties will strengthen under Trump's presidency.

Waszczykowski said it was a "bit exaggerated" for the EU to be having discussions about relations with the U.S. under Trump.

He said that "Europe has many problems, but definitely not with America."

11:25 a.m.

Britain's foreign secretary says Donald Trump's U.S. presidency could be a "moment of opportunity" for Europe, even as other EU diplomats worry about Trump's isolationist, protectionist promises.

Boris Johnson spoke Monday before EU foreign ministers' talks in Brussels. The top diplomats held a special meeting Sunday night about the U.S. election, and they hope to boost Europe's role in world affairs until Trump's plans become clearer.

Johnson, who championed Britain's exit from the EU, said Trump "is a deal maker and I think that could be a good thing for Britain, but it can also a good thing for Europe. I think that's what we need to focus on today."

Other foreign ministers said Europe should focus on boosting its own defence , tensions with Turkey and war in Syria.

9:55 a.m.

European Union foreign ministers are trying to reach a common stance on Turkey over the government crackdown on political opponents and the media.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said she and the ministers would strive Monday for "a common, united position on developments in Turkey."

Turkey and the EU have been locked in a war of words over Ankara's commitment to democracy and rule of law in the wake of the failed coup in the country in July.

The crackdown has raised questions about Turkey's EU membership prospects.