The Latest: Witness: Cop said he shot victim from the front

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Latest on the trial of a former South Carolina police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of an unarmed black motorist (all times local):

___

11:45 a.m.

A witness in the trial of former South Carolina policeman Michael Slager says the officer initially told investigators that he shot a black motorist at close range after the motorist got control of his stun gun.

Levi Miles told a jury that investigators interviewed Slager following the April 2015 shooting of Walter Scott. The interview took place at the office of David Aylor, Slager's original attorney. Miles worked for Aylor.

Miles demonstrated for the jury how Slager described the tussle with Scott: the two men struggled, and then Scott rose, pointing a Taser at Slager.

The interview occurred before Slager was seen on cellphone video taken by a bystander that shows Scott being shot in the back while running. The video was widely shared on the internet.

Aylor dropped his representation of Slager once the video became public, and Slager was charged with murder.

___

7:50 a.m.

The trial of a white South Carolina police officer accused in the shooting death of an unarmed black motorist is entering its third week.

Michael Slager is the former North Charleston patrolman charged with murder in the April 2015 shooting death of 50-year-old Walter OScott. Cellphone video of the shooting showed Scott being shot in the back while fleeing a traffic stop.

The defence contends Scott was able to grab the officer's stun gun and was pointing it at the officer before the shooting.

The state continues its case Monday after already calling 27 witnesses.