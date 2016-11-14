Turkish warplanes attack IS stronghold in northern Syria

BEIRUT — Turkish state media and a Syrian activist group say Turkey's warplanes have struck Islamic State positions in and near the northern Syrian town of al-Bab.

Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported 15 airstrikes against IS in al-Bab on Monday, saying they destroyed two command centres , an arms depot and two buildings used as headquarters, as well as 10 defensive positions.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the airstrikes and shelling killed three people and wounded 30 others.