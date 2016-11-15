2 South African whites charged for forcing a black in coffin
JOHANNESBURG — South African media say two white men who were filmed forcing a black man into a coffin face assault charges.
The eNCA television news outlet reported that the suspects will appear in court Wednesday in the town of Middelburg.
A video shows a man, identified as Victor Rethabile, cowering and moaning in a coffin as one of his tormentors pushes a part of the lid on to his head and upper body.
The Economic Freedom Fighters, a political opposition party, described the incident as a reminder of the racism that lingers in South Africa 22 years after the end of white minority rule.