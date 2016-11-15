Afghan officials say suicide bomber kills 4 in Kabul

KABUL — Afghan security officials have confirmed that at least four security forces were killed when their vehicle was attacked by a suicide bomber in the capital Kabul.

The security officials, who did not want to be named as the investigation into the attack is still underway, said Wednesday that 11 others were wounded in the attack which took place in Puli Mohmood Kahn area near the Afghan defence ministry compound.

They said it is not clear if the bomber was on foot or on a motorbike when he attacked the forces.