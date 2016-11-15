News / World

Autopsies begin on former Polish president, first lady

FILE - In this Sunday July 13, 2008 file photo, Polish President Lech Kaczynski and his wife Maria attend a formal dinner after a Mediterranean Summit meeting at the Petit Palais in Paris. The bodies of former Polish President Lech Kaczynski and his wife are to be removed from their tomb in Krakow after dark on Monday, the first of exhumations planned on most of the 96 prominent Poles killed in a plane crash in Russia in 2010. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

WARSAW, Poland — A spokeswoman for Poland's top prosecutors says that autopsies have begun on the bodies of Lech Kaczynski and his wife as part of a new probe into the 2010 plane crash that killed the Polish president, his wife and 94 other people.

Spokeswoman Ewa Bialik confirmed on Tuesday that the autopsies had begun.

The probe was ordered by Poland's conservative ruling party, Law and Justice, led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the late president's twin brother. The autopsies are an attempt to establish whether the crash in Russia was an accident or an assassination, as some Kaczynski followers believe. A total of 83 bodies are to be exhumed and examined through 2017.

Among other things, experts will be looking for traces of explosives and injuries that could result from an explosion.

