Autopsies begin on former Polish president, first lady

WARSAW, Poland — A spokeswoman for Poland's top prosecutors says that autopsies have begun on the bodies of Lech Kaczynski and his wife as part of a new probe into the 2010 plane crash that killed the Polish president, his wife and 94 other people.

Spokeswoman Ewa Bialik confirmed on Tuesday that the autopsies had begun.

The probe was ordered by Poland's conservative ruling party, Law and Justice, led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the late president's twin brother. The autopsies are an attempt to establish whether the crash in Russia was an accident or an assassination, as some Kaczynski followers believe. A total of 83 bodies are to be exhumed and examined through 2017.