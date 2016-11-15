News / World

Colombia's president travels to US for prostate cancer exam

BOGOTA — Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos is travelling to the U.S. for medical exams to guard against a possible return of prostate cancer.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner said Tuesday that he and his family were surprised after doctors detected an increase in prostate-specific antigen during a routine checkup.

He said he will undertake the exams Thursday at Johns Hopkins Institute in Baltimore and return home the next day.

The president had surgery in 2012 to remove a tumour in his prostate.

Santos said that while he is in the U.S. he will also meet with Vice-President Joe Biden as well as Republican and Democrat leaders to explain a modified peace agreement reached over the weekend with leftist rebels.

