Congo leader claims 'interference' amid vote delay tension

KINSHASA, Congo — Congo's president vowed to protect his country's sovereignty and denounced "any interference" as the country experiences tensions brought on by a decision to delay the next election.

In his annual state of the nation address, President Joseph Kabila on Tuesday accused unnamed foreign entities of manipulating the country's youth. He did not provide details.

Kabila's second term in office expires next month, but Congo's courts have ruled that the election of a new president can be delayed and that Kabila can stay in power until a new leader is chosen. A deal reached last month calls for the vote to be held in April 2018, though the largest opposition party rejected it.