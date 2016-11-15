Coroner IDs man who beat sheriffs in S. Carolina with baton

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a man who police say beat two officers with their baton before dying after bystanders helped take him into custody.

But the coroner's office said in a statement it is not ready to determine what killed 31-year-old Michael Sawyer.

Deputies say Sawyer was walking barefoot on U.S. Highway 78 near Ladson, about 20 miles northwest of Charleston, blocking traffic Sunday. When the officers questioned him, authorities say Sawyer took one of their batons and beat them both in the head.

Investigators say one officer used a Taser, which didn't appear to work. Then 10 people nearby helped restrain Sawyer who died at the hospital.