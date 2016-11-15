Crews raise 3-ton anchor from Detroit River after 60 years

DETROIT — The anchor of a once-mighty Great Lakes steamship is back above water for the first time in six decades.

Crews raised the Greater Detroit's anchor, all 6,000 pounds of it, on Tuesday. Three divers from the Great Lakes Maritime Institute braved the 47-degree water temperature, descending 20 feet to the bottom of the Detroit River and attaching cables to the massive hunk of metal. A barge fitted with a crane then hauled it up.

Once cleaned and restored, the anchor will be displayed at the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority downtown.