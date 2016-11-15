German authorities raid over 200 sites of Islamic group

BERLIN — A German news agency says hundreds of police officers are searching more than 200 offices, mosques and apartments of members and supporters of the Islamic group "The true religion" that is best known for distributing free copies of the Qur’an across the country.

The dpa agency says police were raiding places in western Germany and Berlin Tuesday morning.

Dpa says the country's domestic intelligence service has warned that the organization glorifies jihad and allegedly helps recruit people to send them to Syria and Iraq to fight with the Islamic State group.