Germany's Steinmeier in Turkey to discuss strained ties

ANKARA, Turkey — Germany's foreign minister is meeting Turkish officials to discuss strained relations and concerns over the Turkish government's crackdown on the media and political opponents.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier is scheduled to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other leaders on Tuesday.

Erdogan has accused Germany of supporting terrorism after German authorities suggested that Berlin may not extradite suspects wanted by Turkey over the failed coup attempt in July, if it considers the cases are politically motivated. Erdogan has also accused Berlin of failing to clampdown on Kurdish militants allegedly operating in Germany.

Steinmeier arrived from Brussels where top European Union diplomats expressed concerns over the arrests of opposition figures.