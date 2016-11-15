Obese Mexican man removed from home

MEXICO CITY — A Mexican man who weighs about 1,100 pounds (500 kilos) and hadn't left his bed in six years has been removed by medical personnel for treatment.

His doctor gave the 32-year-old man's name only as Juan Pedro from the central city of Aguascalientes.

Gabriela Centeno, spokeswoman for the office of Dr. Jose Antonio Castaneda, said Tuesday the patient was taken to Guadalajara where blood samples were taken. She says he will remain in that city for several months receiving treatment.

Special equipment was needed to move the man, who hadn't left his bed for years.