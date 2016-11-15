Ohio State student arrested for attack at anti-Trump rally
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say an Ohio State University student shoved a man down a flight of stairs during an anti-Donald Trump rally on the Columbus campus.
University police say they arrested 24-year-old Shane Stanton on Monday and charged him with a
Adams was giving a speech from a staircase landing in the student union building when the incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. He wasn't seriously injured in the attack.
University president Michael Drake tells the school's student newspaper, The Lantern, that OSU protects First Amendment rights actively but does not tolerate intimidation or threats to students, faculty or campus visitors.
Court records don't list an attorney for Stanton.
