Questioning of WikiLeaks' Assange set to continue in London

LONDON — Prosecutors are set to continue questioning WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange about a possible sex crime dating back six years.

Assange will be interviewed Tuesday at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London where he sought refuge more than four years ago.

Prosecutors are focusing on an allegation of possible rape dating back to an incident in Sweden in 2010. Assange has not been indicted.

Swedish prosecutors will weigh his version of events before deciding whether to charge him with a crime.

The investigation began after two women Assange met in Sweden complained to authorities about his behaviour .

Assange is being interviewed by an Ecuadorean prosecutor in the presence of a Swedish prosecutor and police investigator.

Swedish officials also want a DNA sample from Assange.