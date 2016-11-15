Rights group: Kenya forcing refugees to war-torn Somalia
NAIROBI, Kenya — An international human rights group says the Kenyan government is coercing refugees to return to Somalia where they risk getting killed or wounded in an ongoing conflict, ahead of a deadline to close the world's largest refugee camp.
Some of the refugees have been living in Dadaab camp in eastern Kenya for more than two decades after Somalia descended into chaos following the 1991 ouster of longtime dictator Siad Barre by warlords who then turned on each other.
Kenya's government announced in May that Dadaab, which hosts more than 280,000 Somali refugees, will be closed at the end of this month, citing security concerns.
An Amnesty International report Tuesday said its researchers visited Dadaab in August, where they interviewed 56 refugees individually and held focus group discussions with 35 more.
