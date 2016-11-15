Sarkozy targeted anew by Gadhafi presidential funding claims
PARIS — Days before a crucial French presidential primary, Nicolas Sarkozy is facing new allegations that he received millions of euros in illegal financing from late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi's regime.
Sarkozy has denied wrongdoing. An investigation has been underway since 2013 into the case, involving funding for his winning 2007 presidential campaign.
In a video interview with investigative
Takieddine has claimed that Gadhafi's regime gave Sarkozy 50 million euros overall for the 2007 campaign, well beyond French campaign spending limits.
Sarkozy, now seeking the presidency again, faces conservative rivals in a primary Sunday.
