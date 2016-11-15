Sarkozy targeted anew by Gadhafi presidential funding claims

PARIS — Days before a crucial French presidential primary, Nicolas Sarkozy is facing new allegations that he received millions of euros in illegal financing from late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi's regime.

Sarkozy has denied wrongdoing. An investigation has been underway since 2013 into the case, involving funding for his winning 2007 presidential campaign.

In a video interview with investigative website Mediapart released Tuesday, French-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine said he delivered suitcases from Libya containing 5 million euros in cash to Sarkozy and his former chief of staff. He describes three alleged handovers in unusual detail.

Takieddine has claimed that Gadhafi's regime gave Sarkozy 50 million euros overall for the 2007 campaign, well beyond French campaign spending limits.