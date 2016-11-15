Sotomayor says nation 'can't afford to despair' over Trump

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor says Americans "can't afford to despair" in the wake of Donald Trump's election as president.

Sotomayor told an audience Tuesday that the nation can't afford for a president to fail, but stressed that "every person has an obligation both to continue being heard and to continue doing the right thing."

The justice was responding to a question about whether the election's outcome made her feel apprehensive. She declined to answer the question directly, but said people "can't afford to give up on pursuing the values that we and others have fought so hard to achieve."