Suspect in deputies' deaths jailed after hospital release
MACON, Ga. — A 57-year-old Georgia man accused of fatally shooting two Peach County sheriff's deputies has been released from a hospital and transported to jail.
The Telegraph reports (http://bit.ly/2fSPmsg ) Ralph Stanley Elrod Jr. was taken to Bibb County jail about 3 p.m. Tuesday. He faces murder and aggravated assault charges in the Nov. 6 shooting. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.
Elrod, of Byron, about 16 miles southwest of Macon, has been hospitalized since the shooting. He is accused of fatally shooting 39-year-old Deputy Daryl Smallwood and 41-year-old Sgt. Patrick Sondron after they responded to a report that Elrod threatened two young men who were riding a motorcycle and four-wheeler near his property.
Elrod was wounded in a barrage with other law enforcement after the initial shootings.
Information from: The Macon Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com
