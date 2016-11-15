The Latest: Interfaith group seeks investigation of police

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Latest on the murder trial of former police officer Michael Slager in the death of a black motorist (all times local):

8:35 a.m.

An interfaith advocacy group is calling for a civil rights investigation of the North Charleston Police Department in South Carolina.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports (http://bit.ly/2frMR1U) the Charleston Area Justice Ministry announced it had sent a letter to the Department of Justice asking for an investigation of the department's "patterns or practices" of racial discrimination.

Their announcement comes as former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager is on trial for murder in the shooting of Walter Scott, a black man who was shot and killed as he ran from a traffic stop.

Members of about 30 congregations also called for the city of Charleston to hire an external, independent, police auditing firm to audit the Charleston Police Department for "bias-based policing."

4:30 a.m.

The prosecution is wrapping up its case in the murder trial of Michael Slager, the white former South Carolina patrolman charged in the shooting death of an unarmed black motorist.

Prosecutor Scarlett Wilson says the state plans to rest Tuesday.

The trial in Charleston is in its third week and prosecutors have called 30 witnesses to try to lay out a case that the shooting of 50-year-old Michael Scott as he ran from a traffic stop was murder.

The defence contends the two men wrestled and Scott got ahold of Slager's stun gun before the shooting.