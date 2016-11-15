The Latest: Mayor apologizes for response to racist post

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Latest on the fallout from a racist comment about first lady Michelle Obama that a local West Virginia official posted on Facebook (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

The mayor of a West Virginia town has issued an apology for her response to a racist post on Facebook about first lady Michelle Obama.

Clay Mayor Beverly Whaling says her comment wasn't intended to be racist.

Clay County Development Corp. director Pamela Ramsey Taylor made the post following Republican Donald Trump's election as president, saying: "It will be refreshing to have a classy, beautiful, dignified First Lady in the White House. I'm tired of seeing a Ape in heels."

Clay Mayor Beverly Whaling responded: "Just made my day Pam."

Whaling said in a statement sent to news media that she was referencing the change in the White House. She says she isn't racist.

Taylor did not return a call seeking comment.

___

8:20 a.m.

A local West Virginia official said she has been placed on leave after she made a racist post on Facebook about first lady Michelle Obama.

Clay County Development Corp. director Pamela Ramsey Taylor made the post following Republican Donald Trump's election as president, saying: "It will be refreshing to have a classy, beautiful, dignified First Lady in the White House. I'm tired of seeing a Ape in heels."

Clay Mayor Beverly Whaling responded: "Just made my day Pam."

Taylor told WCHS-TV on Monday night that she was put on leave.

Clay's town council planned to discuss the issue at a previously scheduled meeting Tuesday evening.