The Latest: Police looking for second victim in shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Latest on a shooting at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City (all times local):

2 p.m.

Oklahoma City Police Capt. Paco Balderrama says police are searching for a possible second victim after a shooting at Oklahoma City's main airport.

Balderrama says police have confirmed one victim in Tuesday afternoon's shooting at the airport. He says police received reports of a possible second victim, but authorities have not yet found that person.

He says he does not know the condition of the confirmed victim.

Balderrama says all streets are blocked off and people should avoid the airport.

___

1:45 p.m.

Police say the Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City has been closed following a shooting there.

The Oklahoma City police twitter account says the airport is closed following the Tuesday afternoon shooting and anyone inside should shelter in place.

Airport spokeswoman Karen Carney says all operations are suspended.

Carney says 7,000 to 8,000 travellers go through the airport daily.

___

1:30 p.m.

Police say one person has been shot at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City.

The police department's Twitter account confirmed the incident.

Officer Megan Morgan said there was a shooting at the airport Tuesday afternoon, but had no other details.