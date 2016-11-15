High school students gather outside U.S. Supreme Court in anti-Trump protest
WASHINGTON — Hundreds of students in the U.S. capital walked out of class and are gathering outside the Supreme Court to protest Donald Trump's election.
The students began assembling outside Trump's newly opened hotel Tuesday and walked past the Capitol to the Supreme Court across the street. The streets in between are blocked by protesters and police.
The protesters are carrying signs reading "Black Lives Matter" and "Not My President." Woodrow Wilson High School students promoted the event on social media, saying they want to tell Trump "he can't divide us."
Wilson Principal Kimberly Martin said in a letter to parents that the school defends students' right to self-expression, but she warned that students who participate will receive unexcused absences.