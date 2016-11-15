UN chief 'sure' Trump will reconsider climate change stance

MARRAKECH, Morocco — United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon says he hopes Donald Trump will shift course on global warming and "understand the seriousness and urgency" of addressing the problem.

Ban said Tuesday that "as president of the United States I'm sure that he will understand this, he will listen and he will evaluate his campaign remarks."

Trump has called global warming a "hoax" on social media and pledged during his campaign to "cancel" the landmark Paris climate agreement adopted last year.