UN committee flags Iran over human rights

A U.N. committee on Tuesday urged Iran to cease enforced disappearances and the widespread use of arbitrary detention and has expressed serious concern about severe limitations on freedom of thought, conscience and religion or belief.

The General Assembly's human rights committee approved the measure by a vote of 85 in favour , 35 against and 63 countries abstaining. The assembly is virtually certain to adopt the resolution when it's put to a vote next month.

The measure welcomed pledges by Iran's president to eliminate discrimination against women and ethnic minorities as well granting greater space for freed of expression.