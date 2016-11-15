US Rep. Kristi Noem to run for South Dakota governor in 2018

PIERRE, S.D. — Republican Kristi Noem says she'll leave her South Dakota congressional seat after her next term to run for governor.

The state's only member of the U.S. House, Noem easily won a fourth term last week. In a video posted Monday she said she believes in the spirit of citizen legislators serving temporarily.

Noem's future plans were likely hastened by a ballot measure South Dakota voters passed in the same election sharply limiting how much money can be transferred from campaign accounts when running for a new office. On Monday, she moved $1.6 million from her House account to her gubernatorial campaign.