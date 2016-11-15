US retail sales jump 0.8 pct. in sign of consumer health
WASHINGTON — American consumers ramped up their spending last month in a sign of robust health heading into the crucial holiday shopping season.
Retail sales rose 0.8
The numbers suggest that the economy may grow more quickly in the final three months of the year than many economists had expected. Retail sales are closely watched as a sign of consumer health. Consumer spending makes up about 70
Steady hiring and emerging signs of solid pay increases have made Americans more confident and willing to spend. The unemployment rate fell last month to a low 4.9
Some of the biggest sales increases were in autos and gas, with higher prices boosting gas station sales. Even excluding those categories, however, sales rose 0.6
Auto sales rose a healthy 1.1
Most other retailers also saw healthy increases: Grocery stores, health and personal care outlets, sporting goods retailers, clothing stores, and online and
Online and
Furniture stores were one of the few to report a drop in October, with sales falling 0.9
Steady hiring may be boosting spending. Employers have added about 175,000 jobs a month this year, down from last year's pace but still enough to push unemployment even lower over time.
That appears to be boosting consumer confidence, which has been mostly healthy in recent months. A measure of consumer sentiment by the University of Michigan rose in the first half of November.
Even with solid growth in the October-December quarter, the economy has been weak this year. It expanded at just a 1.1
Even with a healthier expansion in the fourth quarter, growth may not reach 2
