70-year-old rescued after being trapped 8 hours after crash
EPPING, N.H. — Authorities say a 70-year-old woman was rescued after she spent more than eight hours trapped in her car following a rollover crash in New Hampshire.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday on state Route 27 in Epping. Fire officials say a passer-by found the vehicle around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The woman, identified as Janis Cathcart, was conscious and alert when rescuers reached her.
Cathcart was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where she was in stable condition.
