Activist pushed by OSU student calls charges unnecessary

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An activist who was pushed down a flight of stairs during an anti-Donald Trump rally at Ohio State University this week says he hopes the charge against his assailant is dropped.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2eEoHSW ) Tim Adams said Tuesday that it wasn't necessary for police to charge 24-year-old OSU student Shane Stanton following Monday's incident.

Reports that Stanton has Asperger's syndrome surfaced after video of him pushing Adams in the student union building went viral.

Stanton's father confirmed Tuesday that his son does have the condition. Asperger's is a form of autism that often consists of difficulty with social interaction and impulse control.

The Worthington man was charged with misdemeanour assault. OSU police haven't said whether the charge will be dropped.

