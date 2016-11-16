Army court upholds death sentence of former Bragg soldier

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An Army appeals court has upheld the death sentence of a former Fort Bragg soldier convicted of killing a mother and two of her children in North Carolina more than 30 years ago.

The Fayetteville Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2f3SSl2) a four-judge panel in the Army Court of Criminal Appeals filed its opinion last month in the 2010 court-martial of Timothy Hennis. He had been convicted twice previously in civilian court.

Hennis is a former master sergeant who's being held in the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. He was sentenced to death for the slayings of Kathryn Eastburn and her daughters, 5-year-old Kara and 3-year-old Erin, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. A third child, 22-month-old Jana, was found alive.

Hennis was living in Lakewood, Washington, when the Army brought him out of retirement for the court-martial.

