Black chamber building fire in S. Carolina ruled an accident
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Authorities have ruled out arson in a fire that destroyed the almost-completed new headquarters of the Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce.
Local Fire Chief Reece Bertholf said Wednesday investigators determined the fire was accidental.
According to a joint announcement from city, state and federal agencies, preliminary findings are that the fire started between the first and second floors in a sealed-off space that allowed no access.
Bertholf told reporters Wednesday the investigation continues, but the findings shouldn't change.
Construction of the three-story structure was nearly complete when it burned early Saturday, causing at least $2 million in damages. There were no reported injuries.
A grand opening was planned for Jan. 12.
Federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms took over the investigation Sunday.