China ex-vice mayor wanted for corruption returns from US

BEIJING — A former Chinese vice mayor who was among the most wanted for alleged corruption has been arrested upon returning home in the latest success for President Xi Jinping's fight against graft in government.

Yang Xiuzhu arrived in Beijing on Wednesday after being refused asylum in the U.S., where she fled 13 years ago.

Yang was formerly a deputy mayor in the eastern city of Wenzhou and is wanted in China for allegedly embezzling more than $40 million. She was among China's 100 most-wanted graft suspects that China had asked Interpol for help apprehending.

Yang was immediately taken into custody after being led off a plane by a pair of policewomen.