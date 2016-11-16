Dartmouth students who caused dormitory fire seek 2nd chance
A
A
Share via Email
HANOVER, N.H. — Two former Dartmouth College students say they've been expelled for causing a dorm fire last month, and they're asking for a second chance.
Sebastian Lim and Daniel Ro say in an online petition they want to "publicly apologize" for the Oct. 1 fire. Fire officials said an unattended hibachi-style grill on the roof sparked it. Dartmouth had said that using the grill was against college policy.
The dorm's 70 residents escaped, but needed new housing. A total of more than 300 were made to leave a cluster of dorms.
Ro and Lim said their expulsion is based, in part, on the grounds that they pose a threat to the community. They said they made a mistake.
College spokeswoman Diana Lawrence said that under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, she couldn't comment on Dartmouth's disciplinary process.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Radio host Mike Bullard charged over harassment of City TV reporter
-
Nova Scotia man sentenced to life in prison for 2013 murder of common-law partner and her daughter
-
Chaos in Halifax courtroom during appearance of accused in fatal shooting case
-
Halifax police identify victim of municipality's 11th homicide of 2016