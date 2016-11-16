Former Penn State coach McQueary cited for hunting violation

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A former Penn State football assistant coach who just won a multimillion-dollar verdict over his treatment after fellow assistant coach Jerry Sandusky was arrested in a child molestation case has pleaded guilty to a hunting violation.

Online court records show Mike McQueary pleaded guilty Wednesday to using bait and paid $200 in fines and fees.

WJAC-TV says the Game Commission cited McQueary for using corn to attract deer to a tree stand while archery hunting in Centre County.

McQueary was cited days after a jury awarded him $7.3 million in a defamation case against the university. He testified he saw Sandusky sexually abuse a boy in a team shower 15 years ago and reported it to university officials. He said he was made to look like a liar.