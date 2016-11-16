Giuliani's foreign work complicates candidacy for top post

WASHINGTON — Rudy Giuliani, the leading candidate to be Donald Trump's secretary of state, has advised foreign political figures and worked for lobbying and security firms whose clients had complicated relationships with the U.S. government.

Giuliani angered former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton when he went to Belgrade in 2012 to advise a Serbian political party once allied with a nationalist faction. At the time, Clinton described Giuliani's Serbian role "outrageous" in an email to an aide.