Hong Kong democracy activist appears at US Capitol
WASHINGTON — A prominent young Hong Kong democracy activist is urging president-elect Donald Trump to support human rights in the semiautonomous city that he says are under threat from Beijing.
Twenty-year-old student Joshua Wong spearheaded huge 2014 street protests in Hong Kong against Beijing's plan to restrict elections. He spoke Wednesday at an event on Capitol Hill organized by a U.S. congressional panel that monitors rights issues in China.
Wong said the international community has a moral responsibility to "keep their eyes on Hong Kong" as the communist government on the mainland was eroding freedoms enshrined in the agreement that underpinned the handover of the former British colony to China in 1997.