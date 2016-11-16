Idaho business leaders praise China trade mission
NAMPA, Idaho — Business leaders who
Business leaders say they will likely see a lasting impact as a result of the trade meetings, KIVI-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2fgKgFh ).
"The interest we received in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou was a reflection of the great products and services we were promoting, along with the tremendous market potential that remains in China," Otter said.
Otter and representatives of the state's milk, potato, wheat and hay industries visited Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou between Oct. 28 and Nov. 5 to promote trade among the cities.
Otter said personal relationships are important to business deals in China, meaning the trip was invaluable for future deals.
"Status and title mean everything," Idaho Potato Commission
Idaho's exports to China
Jos Zamzow, Chief Operating Officer for Catalyst, a division of Dynamite, said the trade mission to China was a major success.
"The state staff set up great meetings with new potential customers, helped us arrange to meet with our current customers, and even helped with the logistics," he said. "To top it all off, we got to have the Governor sit in on a meeting with one of our customers. His friendly, likable personality was a great asset."
Kirk Hansen, Kyäni Founder and Chairman of the Board, said the meetings with Otter will open doors for future success in the Chinese market.
"Governor Otter and the Idaho Commerce Department were able to open doors for us we would not have been able to open on our own," he said.
