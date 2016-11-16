Iran's president says Iran will remain loyal to nuclear deal

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says his country will remain committed to a landmark nuclear deal with world powers regardless of the U.S. presidential election result.

Speaking Wednesday in the city of Karaj in a speech broadcast live on state TV, Rouhani said, "If a president is changed here and there, it has no impact on the will of Iran."

Without mentioning any specific names, Rouhani said, "The world is not under the will of a single individual and party. The reality of the world will impose many things on extremists."

He added, "nobody should imagine it is possible to play with Iran."