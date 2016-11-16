Israeli minister wants new settlement approach under Trump
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
JERUSALEM — Israel's
Avigdor Lieberman's proposal would mark a break from the Obama administration's stringent opposition to all settlement construction.
The settlement issue has been a major flashpoint between Israel and its most important ally under President Barack Obama. As
The Obama administration has censured Israel for construction anywhere in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, areas the Palestinians want for their future state, along with the Gaza Strip.
Some pro-settler Israeli lawmakers see Trump as a leader who may give Israel a freer hand in its settlement policies.