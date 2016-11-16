News / World

Israeli minister wants new settlement approach under Trump

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 18, 2016 file photo, Amona, an unauthorized Israeli outpost in the West Bank, is seen east of the Palestinian town of Ramallah. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, The Israeli parliament has given preliminary approval to a proposal that would legalize hundreds of homes built in West Bank settlements that sit on private Palestinian land. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

JERUSALEM — Israel's defence minister says Israel should seek a deal with President-elect Donald Trump to allow expanded construction in major West Bank settlements while freezing building in isolated areas of the occupied territory.

Avigdor Lieberman's proposal would mark a break from the Obama administration's stringent opposition to all settlement construction.

The settlement issue has been a major flashpoint between Israel and its most important ally under President Barack Obama. As defence minister, Lieberman helps oversee settlement policy.

The Obama administration has censured Israel for construction anywhere in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, areas the Palestinians want for their future state, along with the Gaza Strip.

Some pro-settler Israeli lawmakers see Trump as a leader who may give Israel a freer hand in its settlement policies.

