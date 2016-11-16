Israeli minister wants new settlement approach under Trump

JERUSALEM — Israel's defence minister says Israel should seek a deal with President-elect Donald Trump to allow expanded construction in major West Bank settlements while freezing building in isolated areas of the occupied territory.

Avigdor Lieberman's proposal would mark a break from the Obama administration's stringent opposition to all settlement construction.

The settlement issue has been a major flashpoint between Israel and its most important ally under President Barack Obama. As defence minister, Lieberman helps oversee settlement policy.

The Obama administration has censured Israel for construction anywhere in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, areas the Palestinians want for their future state, along with the Gaza Strip.