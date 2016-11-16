Lawyer: Couple guilty of sneaking Nigerian nanny into US

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — An eastern Pennsylvania couple will plead guilty to sneaking a Nigerian woman into the country so she could work as their nanny.

Gilbert Scutti is the attorney for the Palmer Township couple charged by federal prosecutors in Allentown.

He tells The (Allentown) Morning Call that John and Godever Ibechem — native Nigerians but now U.S. citizens — learned of the woman through relatives in their native land. The woman was homeless and posed as John Ibechem's mother so she could enter the United States in 2009.

The couple was charged last week with conspiracy to violate immigration laws and not paying the woman at least minimum wage. The woman worked for the couple until September 2014.

A guilty plea hearing hasn't been scheduled.