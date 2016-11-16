Lawyer: Couple guilty of sneaking Nigerian nanny into US
A
A
Share via Email
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — An eastern Pennsylvania couple will plead guilty to sneaking a Nigerian woman into the country so she could work as their nanny.
Gilbert Scutti is the attorney for the Palmer Township couple charged by federal prosecutors in Allentown.
He tells The (Allentown) Morning Call that John and Godever Ibechem — native Nigerians but now U.S. citizens — learned of the woman through relatives in their native land. The woman was homeless and posed as John Ibechem's mother so she could enter the United States in 2009.
The couple was charged last week with conspiracy to violate immigration laws and not paying the woman at least minimum wage. The woman worked for the couple until September 2014.
A guilty plea hearing hasn't been scheduled.
Scutti says it was a "win-win" arrangement "until it went sideways."
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Radio host Mike Bullard charged over harassment of City TV reporter
-
Nova Scotia man sentenced to life in prison for 2013 murder of common-law partner and her daughter
-
Chaos in Halifax courtroom during appearance of accused in fatal shooting case
-
Halifax police identify victim of municipality's 11th homicide of 2016