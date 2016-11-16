Lindbergh's iconic aviation cap to go under hammer in Paris
A
A
Share via Email
PARIS — The iconic aviation cap worn by Charles Lindbergh during his famed 1927 trans-Atlantic flight to France is being auctioned off in Paris.
The floppy brown leather cap that buttons around the chin is expected to fetch $64,000-$86,000 at Drouot's auction on Wednesday in what's being billed as an exceptional sale.
The item was discovered by a Parisian family in their garden days after the 25-year-old Lindbergh flew his plane solo from New York to Le Bourget in the Paris suburbs.
Auctioneer Nicholas Couvrand said that the cap had fallen off during a later flight when Lindbergh did "a loop" in the air.
The cap kept the captain warm during the grueling 33-hour air voyage that propelled the unknown air mail pilot to international fame.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Radio host Mike Bullard charged over harassment of City TV reporter
-
Nova Scotia man sentenced to life in prison for 2013 murder of common-law partner and her daughter
-
Chaos in Halifax courtroom during appearance of accused in fatal shooting case
-
Halifax police identify victim of municipality's 11th homicide of 2016