Longtime Kansas City Star columnist C.W. Gusewelle dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — C.W. Gusewelle, a longtime columnist for The Kansas City Star, has died.

The Star reports (http://bit.ly/2fTziql ) that Gusewelle died Tuesday. His age and the cause of death were not given.

Charles W. Gusewelle joined the Star in 1955 as a general assignment reporter and went on to become an editorial writer on foreign affairs. After serving as foreign editor, he became an associate editor and columnist.

The Missouri Press Association named Gusewelle daily columnist of the year in 1984, 1985 and 1987. He wrote 21 books and continued to write his weekly column for the Star until earlier this year.