Mexican immigrant seeks sanctuary at Philadelphia church
A
A
Share via Email
PHILADELPHIA — A Mexican immigrant who had been living in Philadelphia has relocated to a church, where he is now seeking sanctuary from deportation by federal authorities.
Juntos, a Philadelphia immigrant support group, says 40-year-old Javier Flores moved into Arch Street United Methodist Church on Sunday.
The father of three U.S.-born children is eligible for a "U-Visa," which the federal government provides to victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse.
If Flores' visa application is denied, he will be deported after 90 days.
Flores recently spent 16 months at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention
He was detained because he was previously deported but returned to the United States to reunite with his family.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Radio host Mike Bullard charged over harassment of City TV reporter
-
Nova Scotia man sentenced to life in prison for 2013 murder of common-law partner and her daughter
-
Chaos in Halifax courtroom during appearance of accused in fatal shooting case
-
Halifax police identify victim of municipality's 11th homicide of 2016