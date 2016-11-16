Pakistan orders 400 Turks to leave ahead of Erdogan's visit
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ISLAMABAD — Officials at a chain of international schools in Pakistan say that 400 Turkish nationals affiliated with the schools have been ordered to leave the country within 72 hours.
The move was announced on the
The school operates 28 campuses throughout Pakistan. Turkish officials have accused the school of being affiliated with the movement of U.S. based dissident cleric Fethullah Gulen.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is to arrive in Pakistan later Wednesday on a two-day visit. He has accused Gulen supporters of staging a failed July 15 coup attempt.