Pakistan orders 400 Turks to leave ahead of Erdogan's visit

ISLAMABAD — Officials at a chain of international schools in Pakistan say that 400 Turkish nationals affiliated with the schools have been ordered to leave the country within 72 hours.

The move was announced on the website of the Pak-Turk International chain of schools and colleges, and confirmed by two school officials. Both spoke on condition of anonymity saying they feared for their safety when they returned to Turkey.

The school operates 28 campuses throughout Pakistan. Turkish officials have accused the school of being affiliated with the movement of U.S. based dissident cleric Fethullah Gulen.